Crime

Death of 15-month-old boy in Cambridge under investigation by major crimes unit: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 9:57 am
Waterloo Regional Police say their major crimes unit is investigating the death of a toddler the Preston area of Cambridge on Monday night. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say their major crimes unit is investigating the death of a toddler the Preston area of Cambridge on Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say their major crimes unit is investigating the death of a toddler in the Preston area of Cambridge on Monday night.

“At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 26, we received a 911 call concerning a young child in medical distress,” said police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

“We responded to a residence on King Street in Cambridge, located a 15-month-old little boy who was unresponsive. The boy was transferred to hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.”

She said they are still working to find out how the boy died.

“We currently do not know the cause of death. That is part of the investigation that is being undertaken in partnership with the coroner’s office,” Greeno said.

She said that the major crimes unit is mandated to investigate the death of any child under the age of five.

“Just a very, very sad case for the family, the community and our officers,” Greeno said.

“We will release any more information when it becomes available.”

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
