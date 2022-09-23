Menu

Crime

Threatening graffiti found in washroom at Cambridge high school: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 10:27 am
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say threatening graffiti was found in one of the bathrooms at a Cambridge high school on Wednesday.

According to police, the graffiti was reported at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway shortly before 8 a.m.

Read more: Violent threats left in the washrooms at 2 schools in Cambridge, police say

They say the graffiti contained a threat towards the school, staff and students.

Trending Stories

Police say the officers are investigating the viability of the threat contained in the message.

Read more: Teen charged after violent threats posted in another Cambridge school washroom

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is not the first time this type of incident has occurred at the school as it was one of several that reported threatening graffiti in June.

