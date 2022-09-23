Threatening graffiti found in washroom at Cambridge high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say threatening graffiti was found in one of the bathrooms at a Cambridge high school on Wednesday.

According to police, the graffiti was reported at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway shortly before 8 a.m.

They say the graffiti contained a threat towards the school, staff and students.

Police say the officers are investigating the viability of the threat contained in the message.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is not the first time this type of incident has occurred at the school as it was one of several that reported threatening graffiti in June.