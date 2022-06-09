Menu

Comments

Crime

Violent threats left in the washrooms at 2 schools in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:18 am
Waterloo Regional Police say violent threats were discovered in the bathrooms of two schools in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say violent threats were discovered in the bathrooms of two schools in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say violent threats were discovered in the bathrooms of two schools in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The threats were called in to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway at around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Read more: Police seek man after assault on girl reported in Cambridge

Police say the threats made reference to potential violence towards the school, staff, and students but were not considered to be viable.

They say the matter remains under investigation.

Five minutes later, officers were dispatched to Avenue Public School on Gail Street in Cambridge after the threats were reported there.

Read more: Man caught allegedly attempting to remove bleachers from park in Cambridge

In this case, police say officers are still working to determine the viability of the threats.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

