Violent threats left in the washrooms at 2 schools in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say violent threats were discovered in the bathrooms of two schools in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The threats were called in to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway at around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Police say the threats made reference to potential violence towards the school, staff, and students but were not considered to be viable.

They say the matter remains under investigation.

Five minutes later, officers were dispatched to Avenue Public School on Gail Street in Cambridge after the threats were reported there.

In this case, police say officers are still working to determine the viability of the threats.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.