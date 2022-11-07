Menu

Canada

More WestJet flight cancellations, disruptions anticipated after weekend outage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 2:07 pm
Frustrations continue to mount as WestJet customers deal with cancellations, delays
WATCH: Hundreds of WestJet customers were still trying to get to their destinations on Monday after a Canada wide system outage over the weekend. Gaby Rios reports.

Flight cancellations continued Monday after WestJet’s system-wide outage over the weekend led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.

The Calgary-based airline says another 31 flights are cancelled Monday due to the effects of the system outage combined with winter weather affecting Alberta and parts of Western Canada.

Read more: WestJet says system-wide outage fixed, disruptions anticipated as recovery in process

Over the weekend, a system-wide outage led to the cancellation of over 200 WestJet, Swoop and Sunwing flights that have many travellers still stranded and seeking compensation.

WestJet customer Gemini Clarke says she is stuck in Calgary, exhausted and wanting answers but has no word if she will be placed on a flight back to Kelowna on Monday.

Read more: Mexico-bound Sunwing passengers stranded at Edmonton airport

Clarke says she has been unable to receive a response as she has not heard information over the phone or email as lines remain congested with customers in similar circumstances.

WestJet says an additional 10 flights have been scheduled Monday for passengers still waiting for flights.

