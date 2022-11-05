Menu

Canada

WestJet says system-wide outage impacting operations

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 7:25 pm
A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet is reporting a “system-wide outage” that is impacting operations.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this is causing guests. We are experiencing a significant number of delays across our network, and our contact center is unable to access guest reservations, at this time,” WestJet said in an email to Global News.

“We are actively working to get systems back up and running and anticipate service will be restored shortly.”

Read more: WestJet says human error to blame for tweet sharing customer’s personal information

Social media posts suggest many WestJet customers have been waiting hours to board flights, with some missing connecting flights.

B.C. resident Carmen Eberle said her son has been waiting to board a flight in Vancouver since 1 p.m.

“There have been no updates. There is no information coming out and people are getting frustrated,” said Eberle.

“It’s been a long wait and people are left in the dark.”

Read more: Competition Bureau raises concerns surrounding WestJet, Sunwing deal

WestJet said only one flight has been cancelled so far, but many flights are delayed by hours.

It’s unclear when WestJet’s system issues will be resolved.

Air Canada and WestJet fighting passenger compensation rulings
