Consumer

WestJet says human error to blame for tweet sharing customer’s personal information

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 5:35 pm
The corporate logo for WestJet Airlines is seen on a main hangar in Calgary, Alberta on Aug. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
The corporate logo for WestJet Airlines is seen on a main hangar in Calgary, Alberta on Aug. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

WestJet says human error is to blame for the sharing of a customer’s personal information on the airline’s social media accounts Thursday.

The Calgary-based airline says an immediate investigation was launched after a document for a seat fee was shared online, in what appeared to be a breach of the customer’s privacy.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says it was an isolated incident and the airline is in contact with the passenger.

READ MORE: Competition Bureau raises concerns surrounding WestJet, Sunwing deal

The social media posts, which were taken down within minutes, contained passenger information for a round trip flight between Calgary and Vancouver.

A screenshot with personal information blacked out. View image in full screen
A screenshot with personal information blacked out. Supplied to Global News

It was shared on the company’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, which together have 1.5 million followers.

Bell says WestJet has systems in place to manage personal information in accordance with federal legislation.

Business
© 2022 The Canadian Press

