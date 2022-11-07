RCMP to keep data seized in Kelowna crane collapse investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The company that protested having Mounties keep data seized in the aftermath of a fatal crane collapse has had a change of heart.

The crane collapse that killed five people on July 21, 2021, is still the subject of multiple ongoing investigations.

In August, Mounties were successful in an application to keep all the evidence in their investigation seized, including the data on three laptops, so the investigation could continue.

Stemmer Construction, the company contracted to operate the crane, however, initially opposed the decision and applied to get the computers returned.

On Monday, the lawyer representing Stemmer Construction told the court, “they are no longer choosing to oppose the application.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:54 Families of the men killed in a crane collapse speak on the first anniversary of the catastrophic incident

No information on what sparked the change of heart was offered.

The laptops were initially seized in both 2021 and 2022.

An order was made today extending the data detention from the laptops until July 28, 2023.

Copied data from EMS was also extended to July 6, 2023.

-With files from Global News’ Kathy Michaels