Canada

RCMP to keep data seized in Kelowna crane collapse investigation

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 2:29 pm
FILE: A section (left) of the vertical column of a construction crane is lowered past the mangled section of the fallen boom in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a fatal collapse of the crane. RCMP have released a statement marking the first anniversary of a deadly construction crane collapse in that city.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Desmond Murray. View image in full screen
FILE: A section (left) of the vertical column of a construction crane is lowered past the mangled section of the fallen boom in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a fatal collapse of the crane. RCMP have released a statement marking the first anniversary of a deadly construction crane collapse in that city.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Desmond Murray.

The company that protested having Mounties keep data seized in the aftermath of a fatal crane collapse has had a change of heart.

The crane collapse that killed five people on July 21, 2021, is still the subject of multiple ongoing investigations.

In August, Mounties were successful in an application to keep all the evidence in their investigation seized, including the data on three laptops, so the investigation could continue.

Read more: Mounties to keep laptops seized in Kelowna crane collapse investigation despite opposition

Stemmer Construction, the company contracted to operate the crane, however, initially opposed the decision and applied to get the computers returned.

On Monday, the lawyer representing Stemmer Construction told the court, “they are no longer choosing to oppose the application.”

No information on what sparked the change of heart was offered.

The laptops were initially seized in both 2021 and 2022.

An order was made today extending the data detention from the laptops until July 28, 2023.

Copied data from EMS was also extended to July 6, 2023.

-With files from Global News’ Kathy Michaels

WorkSafeBCIndustrial Accidentcrane collapseCriminal InvestigationKelowna crane collapseStemmer Constructionfive dead in crane collapse
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

