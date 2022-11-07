South Okanagan school buses parked for the day due to extreme weather

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s South Okanagan is being particularly hard-hit by Monday’s snowstorm, a fact demonstrated by area school buses.

Both the Okanagan Skaha and Okanagan Similkameen School Districts have pulled buses from the road due to weather conditions.

“Due to heavy snowfall and poor road conditions across the valley, we will not be running school buses this morning,” The Okanagan Skaha District said in an alert sent to parents.

“Please check back for updates on the afternoon runs.”

Further south, the Okanagan Similkameen District said that the buses would not be operational at all Monday and that Cawston Elementary School was closed due to a power outage.

Environment Canada warned that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow was to fall on the area between Sunday and Monday.

The storm is due to a pacific low pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island that continues to spread moisture into the southern interior.

“The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves further south,” the alert from the national weather agency said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”