More than 2,000 GO Transit workers set to strike beginning Monday: union

More than 2,000 GO Transit workers are set to go on strike starting Monday after voting to reject Metrolinx’s latest offer, the union representing the workers says.

The 2,200 workers had originally planned to strike on Oct. 31 but last Wednesday pushed the deadline back in order to review and vote on the most recent offer, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 said in a statement Friday.

For the latest offer, 81 per cent voted against and in favour of strike action.

“We have had enough – starting Monday, we will walk the picket lines until we reach an agreement that protects job security for our current and future members,” said Local 1587 president Rob Cormier.

More to come.