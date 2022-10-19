Menu

Canada

Union for some Metrolinx workers votes in favour of Oct. 31 strike deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 10:44 am
File photo. GO Bus.
File photo. GO Bus. Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The union representing Metrolinx’s GO Transit bus drivers and other workers says its members have voted in favour of an Oct. 31 strike deadline if a deal isn’t reached with their employer.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says its 2,200 members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike at the end of the month “if necessary.”

ATU Local 1587 represents all GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office professionals.

Read more: ‘Prepare for possible disruptions’: 2,200 GO Transit workers may soon go on strike, union says

President Rob Cormier says the union’s key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.

It says negotiations with Metrolinx began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Metrolinx was not immediately available for comment, however the company posted on its GO Transit Twitter that it continues to negotiate with the union and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

