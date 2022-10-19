Union for some Metrolinx workers votes in favour of Oct. 31 strike deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Metrolinx’s GO Transit bus drivers and other workers says its members have voted in favour of an Oct. 31 strike deadline if a deal isn’t reached with their employer.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says its 2,200 members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike at the end of the month “if necessary.”

ATU Local 1587 represents all GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office professionals.

President Rob Cormier says the union’s key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.

It says negotiations with Metrolinx began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1.

Metrolinx was not immediately available for comment, however the company posted on its GO Transit Twitter that it continues to negotiate with the union and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.