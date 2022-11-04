Menu

Canada

Ontario seeks to have education workers’ strike declared illegal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'CUPE workers picket outside Stephen Lecce’s constituency office'
CUPE workers picket outside Stephen Lecce’s constituency office
WATCH ABOVE: As of today, Ontario education workers are officially on strike across the province. Marianne Dimain joins Antony Robart from Stephen Lecce’s constituency office in King City, Ont., where CUPE workers and supporters are picketing in support of higher wages and working conditions.

Ontario is seeking to have a walkout by education workers declared illegal by the Ontario Labour Relations Board and actions by union leaders declared unlawful.

Thousands of education workers walked off the job today to protest Doug Ford’s government passing legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said the job will action will continue indefinitely

The Progressive Conservative government used the notwithstanding clause to guard against constitutional challenges.

Trending Now

The union said on Sunday it would strike on Friday if no deal was reached.

That prompted the province to set in motion the legislation that passed yesterday.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s Park Bureau Chief on education strike'
Queen’s Park Bureau Chief on education strike
