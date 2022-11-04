Ontario seeks to have education workers’ strike declared illegal

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario is seeking to have a walkout by education workers declared illegal by the Ontario Labour Relations Board and actions by union leaders declared unlawful.

Thousands of education workers walked off the job today to protest Doug Ford’s government passing legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said the job will action will continue indefinitely

The Progressive Conservative government used the notwithstanding clause to guard against constitutional challenges.

The union said on Sunday it would strike on Friday if no deal was reached.

That prompted the province to set in motion the legislation that passed yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement