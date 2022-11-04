4 face murder charges after man found dead under cargo truck, Winnipeg police say

See more sharing options

Three adults and a teenage boy are in custody in connection with a homicide on Clyde Avenue late last month.

Winnipeg police said Friday they have made four arrests in the Oct. 24 incident, in which a man was found dead underneath a U-haul cargo-style truck parked on the street.

The man was later identified as Lionel Sherwin Colombe, 35.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, along with Winnipeggers Desmond Arthur Paul Houle, 25, and Nathan Michael Bruce, 22.

Miles Nicholas Batenchuk, 24, of Berens River, is also facing second-degree murder.

