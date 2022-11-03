Alberta man arrested, truck seized after 3-hour reckless joyride in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C. say an Alberta man was arrested late last month and his truck was seized following a three-hour drunken and dangerous joyride.

According to police, the incident on Oct. 28 started around 7:50 a.m., following a report of an erratic eastbound vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.

RCMP say they received multiple calls regarding the white Ford F150 with an Alberta licence plate as it travelled from Kamloops to Golden.

“Some reported it speeding, some reported it passing illegally and others reported it tailgating dangerously,” RCMP said.

“At one point, a police officer witnessed the F150 travelling 135 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Further along the highway, another police officer clocked the driver doing 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.”

RCMP say after multiple attempts to pull the vehicle over, they called in their Emergency Response Team.

“Police were able to set up a roadblock near the Quartz Creek snowmobile recreation site (west of Golden),” said the RCMP. “The driver was uncooperative upon being stopped but was eventually taken into custody.”

The driver was determined to be “well over the legal limit of alcohol,” and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, along with his truck being seized.

Police say he was released and was also issued a court appearance notice for multiple charges.

The B.C. Highway Patrol says anyone who witnessed the truck or captured it on dashcam video can contact them at 250-344-4002, adding “piecing together this driver’s behaviour during this dangerous occurrence can help police immensely.”

“This kind of driving behaviour is simply unacceptable,” said Sgt. Brad Matchett. “In addition to the risk posed to police attempting to stop this driver, he put so many other people’s lives at risk.”