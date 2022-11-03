Saskatchewan Marshals Service slated to arrive in 2026

Send this page to someone via email

A new law enforcement presence is expected to be operating in Saskatchewan by 2026.

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) was announced by the province, with the government saying this unit will support both RCMP and municipal police services.

“We know there are areas in Saskatchewan that need more visible, active policing,” said Christine Tell, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister.

“The SMS will provide that, and work with RCMP and municipal police to strengthen law enforcement across the entire province.”

The Government of Saskatchewan said the SMS will conduct proactive investigations, work to apprehend offenders with outstanding arrest warrants, respond to areas with high crime rates, and investigate offences on farmland like theft and trespassing.

This agency will be independent, and will report to Saskatchewan’s corrections, policing and public safety minister.

The estimated cost for this new service, which will have roughly 70 officers, will be around $20 million annually.

More money is also going to the Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) for an expansion, costing $1.6 million annually.

WEST targets high-profile offenders like gang members and violent offenders with outstanding arrest warrants.

A new crime reduction team is being established in the Battlefords region, which will cost $1.6 million annually, and will have eight officers, one analyst, and an administrative support position.

“In total, these new initiatives represent over $23 million in additional annual funding to enhance and expand law enforcement across our province,” Tell said.

“The Marshals Service and the expansions to WEST and CRT build on previous steps we have taken in recent years, such as the development of the Provincial Protective Services Branch and funding for the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, to keep Saskatchewan people and communities safe.”

The province announced it had plans to expand policing during the Oct. 26 throne speech.