RCMP issue alert after Melville homicide, suspect location unknown

A dangerous person alert has been issued for Saskatchewan after a homicide involving a gun occured in Melville, Sask.

It is currently believed that two suspects are involved with the homicide, but no descriptions of the suspects are available.

As of the alert at 10:35 a.m., the location of the suspects is unknown, and the direction of travel is unknown.

A vehicle that may have been involved has been located abandoned on Highway 10 near Duff, Sask.

People are advised to not pick up any hitchhikers in the area and be cautious of someone asking for a ride or suspicious people on their property.

RCMP are currently investigating and say anyone with information can report to police by calling 911.

More info to come…