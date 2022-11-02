Menu

Canada

RCMP issue alert after Melville homicide, suspect location unknown

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 12:54 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A dangerous person alert has been issues by Saskatchewan RCMP after a homicide involving a firearm occurred today in Melville. The two suspects location is currently unknown. File/Getty

A dangerous person alert has been issued for Saskatchewan after a homicide involving a gun occured in Melville, Sask.

It is currently believed that two suspects are involved with the homicide, but no descriptions of the suspects are available.

Read more: Police search for 2 after armed highway robbery reported on Mudie Lake First Nation

As of the alert at 10:35 a.m., the location of the suspects is unknown, and the direction of travel is unknown.

A vehicle that may have been involved has been located abandoned on Highway 10 near Duff, Sask.

People are advised to not pick up any hitchhikers in the area and be cautious of someone asking for a ride or suspicious people on their property.

RCMP are currently investigating and say anyone with information can report to police by calling 911.

More info to come…

