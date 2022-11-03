Menu

Comments

Crime

OPP looking for dashcam footage of fatal collision on Hwy. 401 near Ayr

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 10:26 am
File photo of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File

Provincial Police in Oxford County are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate a fatal collision Monday on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont., that left two international students dead and sent a number of others to hospital.

According to a release from the OPP, the collision occurred between a minivan and pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of the highway at around 10:25 a.m.

Read more: 2 international students killed in Highway 401 collision near Ayr, Ont.

Police ask anyone who may have been driving in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if any details from the crash were captured.

Trending Now

Police say three of the passengers from the minivan suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others and the driver of the pickup truck were all left with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the minivan was also treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Read more: Reported fatal crash on Hwy. 401 near Ayr, Ont. not fatal, OPP clarify

King’s, an affiliated college of Western University in London, Ont., said its community is mourning the loss of two students from China. Two other King’s international students from China were injured in the collision.

The collision left the eastbound lanes of the highway closed for around six hours, according to police.

