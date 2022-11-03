OPP looking for dashcam footage of fatal collision on Hwy. 401 near Ayr

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Oxford County are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate a fatal collision Monday on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont., that left two international students dead and sent a number of others to hospital.

According to a release from the OPP, the collision occurred between a minivan and pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of the highway at around 10:25 a.m.

Police ask anyone who may have been driving in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if any details from the crash were captured.

Police say three of the passengers from the minivan suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others and the driver of the pickup truck were all left with serious injuries.

The driver of the minivan was also treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

King’s, an affiliated college of Western University in London, Ont., said its community is mourning the loss of two students from China. Two other King’s international students from China were injured in the collision.

The collision left the eastbound lanes of the highway closed for around six hours, according to police.