Fatal collision closes Highway 401 eastbound near Ayr, Ont.

Highway 401 eastbound has been closed for several hours near Ayr, Ont., by a fatal collision, according to Oxford County OPP.

The crash was initially reported by the OPP on Twitter at around 11:18 a.m.. A couple of hours later Const. Patti Cote announced that there two people had died.

“I’m sorry to let you know, that two people have been pronounced deceased, and one other has gone to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” she explained in a video posted to Twitter.

“Four other people were transported to hospital with serious and some minor injuries as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and anybody that’s been affected by this incident here today.”

The crash had closed a massive stretch on the highway with cars being diverted from Oxford Road 29 to Cedar Creek Road to bypass the collision.

“We’ve got reconstructionists on scene, and just to let you know, the road will be closed for several more hours as they investigate,” Cote said.

“We are working to get the traffic that is stuck on the highway back to Oxford Road so they can get on their way.”

This story will be updated as details are provided.