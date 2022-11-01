2 killed in Highway 401 collision near Ayr, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County announced Tuesday that two people were killed in a collision on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont., on Monday.

According to a release from the OPP, the collision occurred between a minivan and pickup truck on the eastbound lanes of the highway at around 10:25 a.m.

Police say three of the passengers from the minivan suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others and the driver of the pickup truck were all left with serious injuries.

The driver of the minivan was also treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are withholding the names of the deceased until the families are notified.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision left the eastbound lanes of the highway closed for around six hours, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, police announced that two people had died, but a short time later issued a correction saying that life-saving efforts had been successful. They said both still had injuries that were considered life-threatening.