Health

Ontario hospitals asked to treat children 14 and older who need ICU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 9:27 am
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase raising concerns about healthcare system
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 hospitalizations increase raising concerns about healthcare system. Colin D'Mello reports – Oct 14, 2022

TORONTO — The head of Ontario’s critical care COVID-19 command centre has asked the province’s hospitals that treat adults to accept children 14 and older in need of intensive care to relieve pressure on pediatric hospitals.

Dr. Andrew Baker says in a memo to hospital CEOs that surgeries may also need to be cancelled as a result.

Baker is also asking hospitals to maximize intensive care capacity to help relieve the burdens on emergency departments.

He says the moves are being made to deal with current and future surges at pediatric hospitals.

Read more: Ontario health-care workers sound alarm over ‘absolutely horrific’ hospital demand

There are 107 children in critical care across the province, only four with COVID-19.

The Minister of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

