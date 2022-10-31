Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Southern Ontario hospital temporarily closes emergency room due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 9:47 am
The emergency sign of a Toronto hospital is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
The emergency sign of a Toronto hospital is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

SIMCOE, Ont. — An Ontario hospital is temporarily closing its emergency room due to COVID-19 illnesses.

Norfolk General Hospital says its emergency department will reopen Monday at 7 p.m.

The hospital announced Sunday it would reduce services and the ER would not see patients during that time.

Trending Now

Ambulances are being diverted to other hospital emergency departments in the area.

Read more: Time for Ontario to reinstate mask mandates: ex science table adviser

Hospital president Todd Stepanuik says the situation is weighing heavily on the “exhausted” emergency department workers.

It’s the latest in a series of temporary closures that have affected hospitals across the province for months as the sector contends with a worker shortage.

Advertisement
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDEmergency RoomOntario HospitalsEmergency Room ClosedNorfolk general hospitalNorfolk General Hospital COVIDNorfolk General Hospital emergency roomNorfolk General Hospital emergency room closed
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers