Manitoba spending $390K to expand services at Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinics

Manitoba is spending $390,000 to expand services and increase capacity at Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics across the province, Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard announced Wednesday.

“As our province continues to contend with a rise in problematic substance use related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our government is taking concrete action to help meet the growing demand for addictions services and ensure Manitobans have access to a wide range of supports,” said Guillemard.

There are currently six RAAM clinic locations in Manitoba: two in Winnipeg and one in Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk and Portage la Prairie.

The clinics give patients a variety of addiction and health supports in one place with medicine specialists, primary care providers and community services.

“RAAM clinics have proven to be a successful model of care for addictions treatment, and this investment will increase their capacity to help those in need of services,” the minister said.

Between September 2018 and August 2022, more than 12,500 Manitobans used the clinic’s services.

The money is going towards the expansion of operating hours as well as additional staff at the clinics located in Winnipeg, Portage La Prairie and Thompson.

“With demand for addiction services on the rise, increasing hours and staffing of RAAM clinics throughout the province will allow us to better meet the needs of the people reaching out for help every day,” said Dr. Erin Knight, RAAM medical lead at Shared Health.

Earlier this year the province provided $538,000 to expand opiate agonist treatment (OAT) at the Selkirk RAAM clinic and increase the hours of operation.

Manitoba has been making move towards mental health and addictions services since October 2019 to the tune of $62 million for more than 47 projects and initiatives.