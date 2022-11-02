Organized property crime ring busted, 4 people charged: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

An organized property crime ring in Winnipeg has been busted and four people are now facing multiple charges, according to police.

Officers raided a home in the 400 block of Langside Street and four adults were found inside and taken into custody, police say.

Investigators seized several items from the residence, including a shotgun, ammo, other weapons, stolen bikes, power tools and guitars.

The total value of the recovered suspected stolen property is estimated to be over $10,000.

Police are reminding people to record the serial numbers on their household products so they can get them back.

Additionally, police say .4 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value $40.00) was found inside the residence.

The four adults between the ages of 37 and 54 are now facing 37 charges between them.

A 45-year-old remains in custody. The rest were released on an appearance notice.