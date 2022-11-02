Menu

Crime

Organized property crime ring busted, 4 people charged: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 3:04 pm
An organized property crime ring in Winnipeg has been busted and four people are now facing multiple charges, according to police. View image in full screen
An organized property crime ring in Winnipeg has been busted and four people are now facing multiple charges, according to police. Getty Images

An organized property crime ring in Winnipeg has been busted and four people are now facing multiple charges, according to police.

Officers raided a home in the 400 block of Langside Street and four adults were found inside and taken into custody, police say.

Investigators seized several items from the residence, including a shotgun, ammo, other weapons, stolen bikes, power tools and guitars.

The total value of the recovered suspected stolen property is estimated to be over $10,000.

Police are reminding people to record the serial numbers on their household products so they can get them back.

Additionally, police say .4 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value $40.00) was found inside the residence.

The four adults between the ages of 37 and 54 are now facing 37 charges between them.

A 45-year-old remains in custody. The rest were released on an appearance notice.

