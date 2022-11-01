Menu

Consumer

Kingston, Ont. installs new all-way stop signs around city

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 5:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Stop Sign Awareness'
Stop Sign Awareness
WATCH: The City of Kingston has installed a number of new all-way stops around the city

Kingstonians driving around the west end might have noticed something new at the corner of Front Road and Bayridge Drive.

It’s one of three new all-way stops that have been added around the city, according to manager of transport infrastructure, Marissa Mascaro.

“These locations were actually identified earlier this year in reviewing multiple locations for warrants across the city for stops and for pedestrian controls,” Mascaro explained.

Read more: Councilor tells drivers to slow down

The other two are at the corner of MacCauley and Daly Road and Old Quarry and Indian road.
According to Mascaro the city takes a number of factors into consideration when deciding to introduce a new stop sign

“We look at the volume of traffic as well as collision history, geometry or other site-specific issues to review particular locations,” Mascaro said.

The penalty for not properly obeying a stop sign is $110 and three demerit points, however, according to Sgt. Steve Koopman, the cost can be a lot steeper.

“We quite often will see our fatalities occurring at angled collisions or what a lot of people call T-bone collisions at intersections,” Koopman said, “so people need to be especially cognizant and hyper-aware coming into an intersection.”

Read more: Four years since distracted driving legislation, are Manitobans getting the message?

Koopman also says it’s very easy to catch drivers who aren’t properly obeying the stop signs.

“If i can still see the rims of your tire rotating, I know you’ve not come to a full and complete stop,” Koopman said.

The city says it has no plans to introduce any more stop signs in the near future, but says it is constantly monitoring traffic conditions to better keep citizens safe.

