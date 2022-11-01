Perth East resident loses over $300,000US to American in ongoing trailer hustle

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Perth County say a resident was duped out of more than $300,000 by a trailer scam over a four-year period.

According to the OPP, the victim, who was a resident of Perth East, had agreed to sell a trailer to a person south of the border.

They say the suspect reported a number of complications suchs as issues at the border that resulted in the victim sending the money over many years.

“He was also told he won money, so he had to send money to get access to it,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“They communicated over email and text.”

The scam lasted from 2017 until last month before police were finally called in.

The spokesperson said that police understand that the trailer never made it across the border in the end.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” a release from the OPP warned.

“It is imperative to verify any unsolicited requests before you respond to provide personal information. If you feel pressured, hang up the phone or delete sender’s profile. “

The OPP says if any residents are victimized by scammers, they should call them at 1-888-310-1122, which is a provincewide number.