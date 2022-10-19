Man reported to be impersonating police officer in Perth County

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Perth County say that a man was pulling people over while pretending to be a cop in North Perth over the weekend.

The OPP says that on Sunday, a man reported being pulled over on Perth Line 88 by the perpetrator.

Police say that the man who approached the car was white, heavy-set, in his 50s and was said to be wearing a navy blue outfit with white New Balance sneakers.

The suspect vehicle was described as being an unmarked black Dodge Charger with bar and lights in the front grill.

The OPP also issued a reminder that residents are allowed to ask a police officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank officer’s badge and warrant card.

Story continues below advertisement

They noted that legitimate police officers should be able to provide the information immediately.

Police are also asking anyone else who may have been pulled over by a suspect fitting this description to call the nearest police service immediately.