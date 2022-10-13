Listowel, Ont. resident accused of sexually assaulting minor: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Listowel, Ont. resident is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving an underage victim, Perth OPP said Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in North Perth around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a sexual assault.

Few details have been made public, but police say the victim, who was under 16 according to the charges laid, was taken to a hospital in a different town for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused and victim had met online, where the accused used a fake identity, police said.

A 27-year-old person, whose identity has not been released, faces charges including assault causing bodily harm with choking, suffocation or strangulation, sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, forcible confinement, and uttering threats of death or bodily harm, police said.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

No other information has been released about the case.

“Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you or someone you know is in need of support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Perth County, they can be reached at (519) 600-4108,” police said in a statement.

“If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.”