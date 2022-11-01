Truro police release age-progressed pictures of missing child Dylan Ehler

Send this page to someone via email

The Truro Police Service has released age-progressed pictures of Dylan Ehler, who went missing from his grandmother’s backyard two-and-a-half years ago.

Dylan was three years old when he disappeared on May 6, 2020. His family has said he was playing in his grandmother’s backyard and vanished when his grandmother turned her back to put a dog on the leash.

Police later found his rubber boots in the nearby Lepper Brook, roughly seven hours after he was reported missing.

On Tuesday, the Truro Police Service released age progressed pictures of Dylan, showing what he may look like at the age of five or six.

“There are far reaching effects when someone goes missing,” police said in a Facebook post. “Our efforts continue as we investigate this missing persons case.”

Truro Police have said in the past that they did not believe foul play was involved in Dylan’s disappearance. Town of Truro spokesperson Josée Gallant did not give an update when reached by email Tuesday.

“This file remains an open and active investigation,” Gallant said.

“Until Dylan is located, we will continue to pursue investigative steps. These drawings are an example of that. Like any other open investigation, we cannot comment on the case’s specifics.”

Anyone with information about Dylan’s disappearance is asked to contact police at 902-895-5351 or to contact their police agency in their jurisdiction.