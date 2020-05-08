Canada May 8 2020 4:33pm 02:02 Search for missing toddler enters 3rd day The search for a three-year-old Dylan Ehler in Truro has shifted into recovery mode. As Jesse Thomas reports, it’s another grim blow for a part of the province that is coping with a lot of heartache. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6922856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6922856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?