Crime

2 injured after reported shooting, Toronto high school in lockdown: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 4:08 pm
Police at the scene of the reported shooting on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the reported shooting on Monday afternoon. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Two people are injured and a Toronto high school is in lockdown after a reported shooting Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at 3:22 p.m. on Monday for reports someone had been shot at Woburn Collegiate Institute.

Police said the school was placed into lockdown and added that the suspect, who was reportedly wearing a black jacket and a COVID mask, fled the area westbound.

Police haven’t confirmed if the shooting happened inside or near the school.

Officers said one person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person walked into hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers are at the scene checking on students.

More to come.

