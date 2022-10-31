2 injured after reported shooting, Toronto high school in lockdown: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are injured and a Toronto high school is in lockdown after a reported shooting Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at 3:22 p.m. on Monday for reports someone had been shot at Woburn Collegiate Institute.

Police said the school was placed into lockdown and added that the suspect, who was reportedly wearing a black jacket and a COVID mask, fled the area westbound.

Police haven’t confirmed if the shooting happened inside or near the school.

Officers said one person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person walked into hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers are at the scene checking on students.

More to come.

