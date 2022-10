Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Glengrove Avenue at around 12:44 a.m. for reports of a crash.

One man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and the other in non-life threatening condition.

The area is closed for the investigation.

