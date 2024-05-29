Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario elementary teachers awarded nearly 12 per cent raise in arbitration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) headquarters is seen in Toronto, on Monday, March 9, 2020. An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's elementary teachers a raise of nearly 12 per cent over the course of its four-year deal with the province. View image in full screen
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) headquarters is seen in Toronto, on Monday, March 9, 2020. An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's elementary teachers a raise of nearly 12 per cent over the course of its four-year deal with the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arbitrator has awarded Ontario’s elementary teachers a raise of nearly 12 per cent over the course of its four-year deal with the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says the Arbitration Board awarded its 80,000 teachers increases of three per cent for the first two years of the agreement that begins from 2022 to 2023.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

That is followed by increases of 2.75 per cent and 2.5 per cent for the final two years, which comes out to an 11.73 per cent increase when compounded over the course of the deal.

The elementary teachers ratified their central agreement with the province in December that referred compensation to binding arbitration.

Trending Now

ETFO president Karen Brown says they were right to go to arbitration after offers from the province came in at raises of 1.25 per cent per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government has delivered stability in the classrooms without threat of interruption from labour strife.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices