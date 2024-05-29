Man stabbed outside downtown Oshawa business, police search for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a 34-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing outside a downtown Oshawa business.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Simcoe Street South and John Street West at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said there was a fight reported outside a business near Memorial Park.

“The timeline of events is still being established as investigators review video footage and speak to witnesses, but it appears that the stabbing occurred during the fight,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim and he was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable condition, with police saying he now has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is male but there isn’t additional information on him.

“Any details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or the relationship between the victim and suspect are unknown at this time,” the police spokesperson said.