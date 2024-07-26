Menu

Share

Crime

OPP charge 2nd person 4 years after murder of Meaford, Ont. man

By Jacquelyn LeBel
Posted July 26, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
A closeup of a patch on an OPP uniform.
OPP have charged a second person in connection with a homicide in 2020. Global News file
Roughly a month after a man was sentenced in the 2020 murder of Emerson Sprung, provincial police have charged a second person in the case.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced that a 32-year-old from Meaford, Ont., was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They are due in court in Owen Sound in September.

Then-34-year-old Matthew McQuarrie was charged with first-degree murder in May 2020, roughly a week after police first received a missing person report for 25-year-old Emerson Sprung and several days after his remains were found by the service’s canine unit.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police were unable to say what prompted the new charge, over four years after Sprung’s death.

“All I know is that the OPP received further evidence towards these charges. I do not know what the evidence was,” a spokesperson said.

“From my understanding is that the OPP do not expect any other suspects or evidence.”

The additional charge against a second suspect comes just over a month after local media reported that McQuarrie, who had been charged with first-degree murder, entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

— with files from Nick Westoll

