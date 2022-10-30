Serious single-vehicle crash closes Kelowna, B.C. roadway Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

A major single vehicle crash closed two south bound lanes in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue. As of 5:40 p.m. both lanes were still closed, before one slowly opened to allow traffic by.

Photos sent to Global News, shows a vehicle badly damaged, wrapped around a tree and a downed light post.

“This white car must have been traveling very fast to knock down the street lamp and also the turning sign on the corner of Cameron & Gordon,” wrote Ed Burke, who witnessed the accident scene, in an email to Global News.

It is not yet known what caused the accident and if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.