Traffic

Serious single-vehicle crash closes Kelowna, B.C. roadway Saturday evening

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 4:16 pm
Oct 30, 2022 Gordon Car Crash View image in full screen
A single vehicle car crash snarled traffic at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. Ed Burke / Submitted

A major single vehicle crash closed two south bound lanes in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue. As of 5:40 p.m. both lanes were still closed, before one slowly opened to allow traffic by.

Photos sent to Global News, shows a vehicle badly damaged, wrapped around a tree and a downed light post.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigate 2-vehicle collision on Glenmore Road North

“This white car must have been traveling very fast to knock down the street lamp and also the turning sign on the corner of Cameron & Gordon,” wrote Ed Burke, who witnessed the accident scene, in an email to Global News.

It is not yet known what caused the accident and if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam video captures car crashing into pole in West Kelowna'
Dashcam video captures car crashing into pole in West Kelowna
Kelownacentral okanaganKelowna RCMPCar crashCar AccidentTraffic accidentSingle Vehicle Accident
