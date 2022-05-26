Menu

Traffic

Kelowna RCMP investigate 2-vehicle collision on Glenmore Road North

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 6:29 pm
Kelowna RCMP say a grey Nissan Versa was travelling southbound when it lost control after passing another vehicle and crossed into the northbound lane. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say a grey Nissan Versa was travelling southbound when it lost control after passing another vehicle and crossed into the northbound lane. Global News

A motor vehicle collision in Kelowna on Thursday in which two people were taken to hospital is being investigated by police.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the crash happened along the 3500 block of Glenmore Road North and involved two compact vehicles.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that a grey Nissan Versa was travelling southbound on Glenmore Road when it passed a water truck.

Read more: Fatal collision between cyclist and vehicle closes Highway 97 in Lake Country

But after making the pass, the Versa driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Subaru Crosstrek.

“The lone drivers, both adult women, have been transported to hospital with unknown injuries,” said Kelowna RCMP. “There is extensive damage to both vehicles.”

Police say a traffic unit was on scene, and that the RCMP’s southeast collision analysis and reconstruction service will be assisting with the investigation.

Kelowna RCMP also asked that if anyone witnessed the collision, has dashcam video or saw the Nissan Versa prior to the collision, contact them at 250-762-3300.

