Traffic

Fatal collision between cyclist and vehicle closes Highway 97 in Lake Country

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 11:30 am
A Tuesday morning collision saw traffic on Highway 97 backed up for hours. View image in full screen
A Tuesday morning collision saw traffic on Highway 97 backed up for hours. Courtesy: Submitted

A fatal Tuesday morning crash between a cyclist and vehicle is being investigated, prompting the closure of both north and south lanes of Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna.

The collision at the Old Okanagan Highway intersection of  HIghway 97 was reported just before 7 a.m. Monday, and no cause has been made available.

Rush hour commuters, however, were reporting that the highway was at a complete standstill for the hour after. Traffic began to move slowly at around 8 a.m.

“Kelowna RCMP closed the intersection down to one lane in all directions until further notice and have traffic control persons in place to assist,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

“The RCMP is requesting that motorist and pedestrians avoid the intersection during this time and will provide an update as soon as details are available. ”

Kelowna RCMP is requesting that if there are any witnesses to please come forward. Dash camera surveillance from around the time of this collision is needed and if anyone has it, they are asked to  contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

