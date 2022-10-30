Woman with life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening issues after a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Saturday night, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency services were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Thornhill Woods Drive in Vaughan in response to reports three cars were involved in a collision.

Staff Sgt. Mark Lau told Global News the call came just after 11 p.m.

A woman was taken to a trauma centre from the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said.