Woman with life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Ont.

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening issues after a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Saturday night, police say.
York Regional Police said emergency services were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Thornhill Woods Drive in Vaughan in response to reports three cars were involved in a collision.
Trending Now
Read more: Car fled wrong way down York Street in Toronto hit-and-run, police say
Read More
Staff Sgt. Mark Lau told Global News the call came just after 11 p.m.
A woman was taken to a trauma centre from the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Comments