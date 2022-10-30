Menu

Traffic

Woman with life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 1:31 pm
Three cars were involved in a collision on Rutherford Road, Vaughan, police say. View image in full screen
Three cars were involved in a collision on Rutherford Road, Vaughan, police say. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening issues after a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Saturday night, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency services were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Thornhill Woods Drive in Vaughan in response to reports three cars were involved in a collision.

Car fled wrong way down York Street in Toronto hit-and-run, police say

Staff Sgt. Mark Lau told Global News the call came just after 11 p.m.

A woman was taken to a trauma centre from the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said.

