Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Federal byelection announced for June 24 in Toronto St. Paul’s riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2024 10:50 am
1 min read
A federal byelection is being held in the Ontario riding of Toronto - St. Paul's to fill the seat left vacant by Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett. An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A federal byelection is being held in the Ontario riding of Toronto - St. Paul's to fill the seat left vacant by Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett. An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a federal byelection will be held in the Ontario riding of Toronto—St. Paul’s on June 24 to fill the seat left vacant by longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett.

Bennett announced in December that she was retiring as an MP after 26 years in the House of Commons, including more than 10 years in cabinet.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She has since been named Canada’s ambassador to Denmark.

Toronto-St. Paul’s used to be considered a bellwether riding, often voting for the governing party, but it has become a safe Liberal seat since Bennett first ran there.

Trending Now

The Liberals have named longtime Liberal staffer Leslie Church as their candidate to replace Bennett.

The Conservative Party of Canada have nominated financial professional Don Stewart, while Amrit Parhar, who works as a director at a non-profit, will run for the NDP.

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices