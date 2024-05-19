Durham police search for suspect after daytime shooting in Ajax, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they are searching for a man suspected of being involved in a daytime shooting in Ajax, Ont.

According to responding officers, reports of gunshot sounds came in around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers dispatched to the scene, in the area of Lankester Drive and Drake Lane, located numerous shell casings.

No victims were found, police said.

At this time, officials say they believe a lone man fired the shots during an altercation with a group of men.

Police describe the suspect as having a medium build, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Officers continue to canvass the area and are appealing to anyone in the community with information to come forward.