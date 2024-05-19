Menu

Crime

Durham police search for suspect after daytime shooting in Ajax, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
Police say they located multiple shell casings — but no victims — when they arrived at the scene of the shooting. A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say they located multiple shell casings — but no victims — when they arrived at the scene of the shooting. A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Durham Regional Police say they are searching for a man suspected of being involved in a daytime shooting in Ajax, Ont.

According to responding officers, reports of gunshot sounds came in around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers dispatched to the scene, in the area of Lankester Drive and Drake Lane, located numerous shell casings.

No victims were found, police said.

At this time, officials say they believe a lone man fired the shots during an altercation with a group of men.

Police describe the suspect as having a medium build, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Officers continue to canvass the area and are appealing to anyone in the community with information to come forward.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

