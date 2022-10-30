75-year-old ATV rider killed in Inverness County, N.S.

An ATV rider was killed in a crash on a trail near Point Tupper, N.S. on Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
Inverness County District RCMP say they were called at around 10:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash off Point Malcolm Road.
Officers who arrived found an ATV overturned on the trail.
The driver, a 75-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There were no passengers.
