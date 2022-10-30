Man, 67, dead after collision with bus at terminal in Dartmouth: police

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a vehicle collision at a bus terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a man.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an incident at the Metro Transit bus terminal on Nantucket Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. local time.

They say a 67-year-old man died as a result of his injuries after a collision with a bus that was in motion.

Police have not identified him.

They say the bus terminal remains closed while their investigation continues.

There are limited details available at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.