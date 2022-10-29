Hamilton Tiger-Cats close CFL regular season with a win in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are charging into the Canadian Football League playoffs as the hottest team after they picked up their fourth consecutive win, 23-16 over the Ottawa Redblacks Saturday night.

Quarterback Matthew Shiltz started the game and returned late in the fourth quarter, completing 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards. Dane Evans entered the contest in the third quarter and went 7-of-9 for 117 yards and carried the ball five times for 21 yards.

Third-string QB Jamie Newman also saw action at TD Place Stadium and scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns as Hamilton picked up their fifth win in six games and the club’s second road win of 2022.

Hamilton kicker Seth Small celebrated his 23rd birthday Saturday with a perfect performance on all three of his field goal attempts, converting from 30, 37 and 40 yards.

The rookie finished the season by connecting on 39 of 43 field goal attempts for a single-season record 90.7 field goal percentage.

Terry Godwin led all Hamilton receivers with five receptions for 91 yards. Running back Sean Thomas Erlington had five carries for 44 yards and teammate Wes Hills recorded 41 rushing yards on five carries.

Playing without a number of starters, the Tiger-Cats’ defence forced two Ottawa turnovers, both late in the game, and Tre Crawford registered the team’s only sack.

The loss meant Ottawa (4-14) ends their season with zero wins in their nine home games in 2022.

Hamilton (8-10) will play against the Montreal Alouettes (9-9) in the CFL’s Eastern Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 6.