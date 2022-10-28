Mounties release images of man suspected in Shuswap exposure and groping incidents

Groping and exposure incidents that took place on the same day in both Salmon Arm and Sicamous may be connected and Mounties are now releasing images of a suspect with a plea for information.

The first incident was the groping of a 14-year-old on Oct. 21 at around 4:30 p.m near Parkview Elementary School and Parkland Mall in Sicamous. B.C. RCMP said the man beckoned them near with a question and then grabbed the young teen. When she and her friend screamed, the suspect let go and they ran away, RCMP said in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The suspect was described as clean-shaven and wearing a dark togue, sunglasses, medical mask, dark pants, and dark shoes. He also had on a black jacket zip-up with grey stripes on the sleeves.

In a matter of hours, someone of that description made another appearance, this time in Salmon Arm.

At around 9:20 p.m., near a business in the 100 Block of Hudson Avenue NW, a man wearing a grey toque, medical mask, sunglasses, dark shoes and a brown hoodie was seen exposing himself, RCMP said.

“The man fled the scene after being confronted by staff at the business. Immediate patrols made by the RCMP did not locate the suspect,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Police are looking for more witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam video of any vehicles or people in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information on either of these incidents, or who may have been in the area, is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878, or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.