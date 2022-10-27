Alberta man charged with threats and violence towards RCMP officers

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP said they arrested and charged a man for allegedly threatening Mounties.

Police said a man came to the Consort RCMP detachment after interacting with police on Monday around 7:40 p.m. According to police, he rammed a parked police vehicle with his personal vehicle then took a hatchet and broke the detachment’s windows, saying he wanted the police to shoot him.

This prompted a police response from all over the province, including the Calgary RCMP emergency response team, the Calgary Police Service Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety (HAWCS) and the Lethbridge/Calgary/Red Deer Dog Service.

Mounties said the man returned to his vehicle and left the Consort RCMP detachment. A traffic stop was initiated, and the man then exited with an axe and knife.

He then approached the RCMP members and told them that they would need to do something, Mounties said. The man was then tased, which prompted him to drop his weapons and fall to the ground.

He was then taken into police custody after attempting to grab his axe again, Alberta RCMP said.

“During this incident, the threats were made towards police, and not the public,” a Thursday afternoon statement said.

Charles Alexander Lair, 37, of Consort, was charged with:

Two counts of mischief over $5,000

Resist and obstruct a peace officer

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats

Lair was released on cash bail with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Coronation Provincial Court on Dec. 9.