Police investigating Regina Ukrainian hall fire as arson

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A weekend fire at Regina’s Ukrainian National Federation hall was set intentionally, according to police, and officers are looking to speak with several people in connection with the blaze.

City fire crews responded to the hall on St. John Street Saturday around 6:40 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming out of a building in the area, the Regina Police Service wrote in a news release.

After the fire was extinguished, Regina fire investigators informed Regina police that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

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Police asked the public for help in identifying several people pictured near the hall around the time of the fire, noting that officers wish to speak with them in connection with the investigation.

View image in full screen Regina police said they are looking for the people pictured above to gather more information on Saturday’s fire. Regina Police Service

The Ukrainian National Federation told Global News on Tuesday that work was already underway on the next steps related to the hall, which hosted weddings, socials and Ukrainian heritage lessons for children.

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Regina police said officers will continue to investigate.