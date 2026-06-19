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Crime

Police investigating Regina Ukrainian hall fire as arson

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
Caution tape was put around the doorway of the Regina Ukrainian National Federation's St. John Street location following a fire that police believe was arson. View image in full screen
Caution tape was put around the doorway of the Regina Ukrainian National Federation's St. John Street location following a fire that police believe was arson. Global News
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A weekend fire at Regina’s Ukrainian National Federation hall was set intentionally, according to police, and officers are looking to speak with several people in connection with the blaze.

City fire crews responded to the hall on St. John Street Saturday around 6:40 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming out of a building in the area, the Regina Police Service wrote in a news release.

After the fire was extinguished, Regina fire investigators informed Regina police that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

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Police asked the public for help in identifying several people pictured near the hall around the time of the fire, noting that officers wish to speak with them in connection with the investigation.

Regina police said they are looking for the people pictured to gather more information. View image in full screen
Regina police said they are looking for the people pictured above to gather more information on Saturday’s fire. Regina Police Service

The Ukrainian National Federation told Global News on Tuesday that work was already underway on the next steps related to the hall, which hosted weddings, socials and Ukrainian heritage lessons for children.

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Regina police said officers will continue to investigate.

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