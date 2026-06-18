Canadian politician says ‘foreign entity’ hired people to shoot at Toronto synagogues

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Canada’s secretary of state responsible for combatting crime told her colleagues in the House of Commons that she believes a “foreign entity” is behind shootings at synagogues.

Ruby Sahota, the Liberal MP for Brampton North—Caledon, said the synagogue shootings were carried out by people who had been hired and paid by a foreign power.

She suggested the shooters were recruited online and said that if authorities had been able to find them sooner, there would have been fewer victims.

Sahota’s comments come as Toronto police allege that a network of “criminals for hire” is responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in March, as well as synagogues and businesses in the city.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said at a news conference on Tuesday that the shootings shared a “recurring and similar modus operandi” which involved criminals recruiting people to carry out the shootings.

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“Through encrypted messaging apps, young people are hired to carry out attacks against various targets,” he explained. “And in order to get paid, they’re required to film their attacks.”

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Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp are the apps being used, investigators said.

Speaking at the same news conference, Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said officers had linked a variety of shootings across the city.

He said that, on March 25, officers responded to shots being fired at a building in Scarborough. The next day, they were called to a similar crime in Etobicoke.

Both, he said, were believed to involve the same individuals as the shooting at the U.S. Consulate.

Officers investigating the shootings said that two handguns seized in early June were linked to almost 30 shootings between them, including the consulate shooting.

“While we’ve been able to connect these firearms to numerous instances, we are still working to identify not only the individuals responsible for pulling the triggers but also those who may have directed or organized these acts of violence,” Matthiews said.

While police stopped short of drawing a foreign link, they said their investigation involved both federal and international partners.

“Who is paying for this? This is what we are trying to determine, including by working with our RCMP and FBI colleagues,” Demkiw said.

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Sahota made her comments on Wednesday, the day after Toronto police spoke, in response to a question about the government’s “lawful access” bill, which is intended to help police and spies navigate the online world.

Sahota said victims and police chiefs were asking why it has taken so long for the bill to get through the legislative process.

Sahota’s office did not immediately respond to a question from The Canadian Press about her remarks.

— with files from The Canadian Press