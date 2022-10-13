Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate 7-month-old baby’s homicide in northern Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 3:57 pm
File: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a seven-month-old baby in northern Alberta.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, RCMP received a report from the High Prairie Hospital of the sudden death of seven-month-old boy.

Officers said the death happened at a residence in High Prairie, a town about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Read more: Northern Alberta man charged in death of 17 day old infant

It’s not known how the baby got to the hospital.

Trending Now

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday at the Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner. The infant’s death has been ruled homicide.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine with the RCMP said the cause of the baby’s death is still part of the investigation and has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Fontaine said there is no concern for public safety. She said there are persons of interest in the case but at this time, no arrests have been made.

Read more: Southern Alberta infant’s death being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation, along with the assistance of High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP forensic identification services and the western Alberta district RCMP general investigation section.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

