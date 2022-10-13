RCMP investigate 7-month-old baby’s homicide in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a seven-month-old baby in northern Alberta.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, RCMP received a report from the High Prairie Hospital of the sudden death of seven-month-old boy.

Officers said the death happened at a residence in High Prairie, a town about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

It’s not known how the baby got to the hospital.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday at the Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner. The infant’s death has been ruled homicide.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine with the RCMP said the cause of the baby’s death is still part of the investigation and has not been released.

Fontaine said there is no concern for public safety. She said there are persons of interest in the case but at this time, no arrests have been made.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation, along with the assistance of High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP forensic identification services and the western Alberta district RCMP general investigation section.