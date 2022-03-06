Northern Alberta man charged in death of 17 day old infant

Charges have been laid in the death of a two-week-old northern Alberta infant.
RCMP received a report from the Bonnyville hospital about the death of the baby on Feb. 21.
The sudden death was deemed suspicious and the major crimes unit took over the investigation.
Trending Stories
An autopsy concluded the death of the infant was a homicide.
A Glendon, Alta. man was charged with manslaughter on Saturday.
Read more: Ukrainian man living and working in Alberta cancels return ticket to Canada to defend his country
Blair David Johnson, 29, will remain in custody until a court appearance in Bonnyville Tuesday.
Bonnyville is about three hours northeast of Edmonton.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments