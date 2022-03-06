Menu

Crime

Northern Alberta man charged in death of 17 day old infant

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 3:16 pm
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehcile. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehcile. Global News

Charges have been laid in the death of a two-week-old northern Alberta infant.

RCMP received a report from the Bonnyville hospital about the death of the baby on Feb. 21.

The sudden death was deemed suspicious and the major crimes unit took over the investigation.

An autopsy concluded the death of the infant was a homicide.

A Glendon, Alta. man was charged with manslaughter on Saturday.

Blair David Johnson, 29, will remain in custody until a court appearance in Bonnyville Tuesday.

Bonnyville is about three hours northeast of Edmonton.

