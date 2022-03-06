Edmonton homicide detectives investigate death of 85-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating the case of an 85-year-old woman found dead in a home in southwest Edmonton on Saturday morning.

Officers found the woman dead inside a home in the area of Ramsay Crescent and 42 Avenue, in the Ramsay Heights neighbourhood, around 10:15 a.m. They had been conducting a welfare check.

Investigators were still at the scene as of Saturday evening. Some nearby areas were cordoned off with police tape, including a pedestrian path between two homes.

As of Saturday evening, an autopsy had yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

