Crime

Southern Alberta infant’s death being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 5:45 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of an infant on Stoney Nakoda First Nation as a homicide.

According to investigators, the six-month-old child was found dead in a home after officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday evening.

Read more: Edmonton man charged with murder in 5-week-old baby boy’s 2016 death

“An autopsy occurred on Aug. 26, 2021 at the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary,” the RCMP said.

Trending Stories

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators did not provide further details on the exact location of the infant’s death, nor how the child was killed.

