Southern Alberta infant’s death being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of an infant on Stoney Nakoda First Nation as a homicide.

According to investigators, the six-month-old child was found dead in a home after officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday evening.

“An autopsy occurred on Aug. 26, 2021 at the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary,” the RCMP said.

"An autopsy occurred on Aug. 26, 2021 at the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary," the RCMP said.

"The manner of death has been determined to be a homicide."

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators did not provide further details on the exact location of the infant’s death, nor how the child was killed.

